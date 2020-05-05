Federal gun charges added to shooting into home

Larry Lamb's legal problems are adding up.

Investigators say he used a rifle to fire shots Thursday into a home on Avondale Drive. The 39-year-old was charged a day later in state court with three felonies including criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon – a crime punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors also made it a federal case Friday, when they filed charging documents in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne accusing him of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and affecting interstate commerce.

No one was injured in the shooting, and a hearing in the state case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police were called about 2 p.m. to the 3700 block of Avondale Drive, where witnesses told them a man with a long gun fired shots into the air and then into a home. Three .22-caliber shell casings were found in the road, and a live round was found on a porch, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lamb, of the 1400 block of Third Street, was arrested shortly after. Officers found drugs including fentanyl and four guns – a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber handgun, a Remington rifle, an SKS rifle and a Mossberg .22-caliber rifle – in his car, the affidavit says. Interviewed by detectives, Lamb admitted owning the guns and firing into the house.

“(Lamb) told detectives that he came to the house because he was robbed by someone that lived there,” charging documents say. “The defendant told detectives that he shot into the house as the male who robbed him was entering the house.”

Lamb's convictions in 2002 for burglary and 2015 for battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation bar him owning guns and ammunition.

But the manufacturers of the guns found in the car present another wrinkle in the federal case.

“Smith & Wesson, Remington and Mossberg are firearms manufacturers that are not located in the state of Indiana,” a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in the affidavit. “Therefore, if firearms from these manufacturers are located in the state of Indiana, they have traveled in or affected interstate commerce.”

Convictions under that portion of federal law are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Lamb is being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $23,250 bail. He also is charged in state court with misdemeanor drug possession and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

No hearings were scheduled in the federal case as of Monday, court records show.

mleblanc@jg.net