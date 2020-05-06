Man ruled competent to stand trial

An Allen County judge has scheduled September trials for a man accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint in 2019 and raping a woman in 2017.

Ronnie McKinney, 58, was declared incompetent to stand trial in October, after doctors examined him. But Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent found him competent in a hearing Tuesday, after state mental health officials filed an April 17 report that says McKinney is competent.

McKinney is charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime in a March 30, 2019, attack in which police say he abducted a woman from a gas station.

He had a knife, police said, and took the woman – who earlier that night had served him at the store – to an apartment where her legs were tied.

She escaped, and officers found her running down the middle of Goshen Road. She told investigators that McKinney was going to rape her, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

A three-day trial is scheduled to start Sept. 22.

Two weeks after McKinney was charged in that case, prosecutors filed charges accusing him of rape in 2017. He beat and sexually assaulted a woman after following her on a walk, according to court documents.

Doctors found bleeding in the woman's skull and a fracture to her right eye socket, the documents say, and McKinney – charged with sexual battery, battery resulting in bodily injury, and two counts of rape – also was initially found incompetent to stand trial in that case.

Prosecutors also filed a sentencing enhancement to label him a habitual offender.

Defendants found incompetent typically are sent to a state hospital for treatment, and their cases are put on hold until they are deemed competent.

McKinney's trial is scheduled to start Sept. 8.

