7 years given in role played in area robberies

A Fort Wayne man who police said took part in the robberies of four area financial institutions was ordered Thursday to spend more than seven years in federal prison.

Lonnie J. Gardner, 32, wore a fake beard and showed a gun when he robbed the Fort Financial Credit Union branch inside the Illinois Road Meijer on Jan. 5, 2018, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. Gardner allegedly drove another man – he is not identified in court documents – from robberies Nov. 18, 2017, and Jan. 10 and 21 of 2018 of Walmart Money Centers in Fort Wayne and Auburn.

Together, the men netted nearly $11,000 from the robberies, investigators said.

The men went together in Gardner's 2009 Jeep Commander to a Walmart Money Center on Apple Glen Boulevard on Nov. 18, according to court documents filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. Gardner waited outside as the store was robbed of $2,400, the documents said.

Gardner returned to the store Jan. 3 but “got scared and did not commit the robbery,” FBI task force Officer Roy Stuckey said in an affidavit.

The pair hit a money center in Auburn on Jan. 10 and another on Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne on Jan. 21, investigators said.

The Jan. 5 robbery at Meijer was the only one Gardner committed alone, according to court documents.

He made a $400 payment on the Jeep after he left the credit union, Stuckey wrote.

Gardner was arrested in February 2018, after a traffic stop on Winchester Road.

He pleaded guilty to bank robbery and Hobbs Act robbery – robbery affecting interstate commerce – and was sentenced to 92 months in prison. Two other charges were dismissed, and Gardner was ordered to pay nearly $11,000 in restitution.

Judge Holly Brady ordered him to serve two years on supervised release after the prison sentence is completed.

mleblanc@jg.net