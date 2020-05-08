Suspect facing federal charge over shooting

A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting into a house in December, injuring someone inside, now faces a federal charge.

Henry E. Underwood, 26, was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison. Underwood had been charged with murder in an unrelated case in which a man was shot and killed in 2017 at an apartment complex east of downtown. Jurors acquitted him of that crime in October.

Fort Wayne police, however, were called to a home in the 3900 block of South Monroe Street on Dec. 30 because of gunfire. A man inside suffered a small cut, investigators said.

According to federal court documents, investigators interviewed witnesses who identified the shooter as a man with the street name “Heezy,” also known as Underwood.

Shell casings collected from the scene were identified as being fired from a gun found in a vehicle, court records said.

Police said a 9 mm Ruger handgun was found under the passenger seat of an SUV Underwood was riding in. A gun similar to the one found is seen in a video being held by two other individuals and Underwood is seen holding a loaded firearm magazine, court records said.

A witness told investigators Underwood and a woman were sent to kill him.

Underwood was formally charged in Allen Superior Court in early January with criminal recklessness and being a felon carrying a handgun. According to online court records, Allen County prosecutors have asked to dismiss those charges. Dropping charges in state court is not unusual when new charges are filed in federal court.

Underwood was sentenced to four years in prison for a 2014 corrupt business practices conviction. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch said, “We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the northern district of Indiana. This case is an excellent example of our coordination with ATF in partnership with the Fort Wayne Police and the Indiana State Police.”

Underwood was charged in the May 19, 2017, shooting death of Terrance Miles, 36, at East Central Towers. Defense attorneys argued a man with Underwood that night, Jaevin Bowie, might have killed Miles. Jurors found Underwood not guilty after the three-day trial.

