15-year sentence upheld by court

The Indiana Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the 15-year prison sentence of a former Fort Wayne youth football coach who raped the 16-year-old sister of one of his players.

Jurors in August found Marvin Davis, 34, guilty of rape and sexual battery, and he was later sentenced to 15 years behind bars. He appealed, arguing the prison term was inappropriate “in light of the nature of the offenses and his character.”

Appeals court judges rejected the argument in a five-page ruling, writing that Davis used his position to lure the girl to his house and sexually assault her. Judges Mark Bailey, Terry Crone and Robert Altice also cited Davis' “extensive criminal history,” which includes eight convictions as an adult.

Davis, then a coach with Metro Youth Sports, met the girl after he took her brother to a medical clinic for treatment for an injury. Prosecutors said Davis used the promise of an assistant cheerleading coaching position as a ruse to get the girl alone.

He raped her after picking her up July 19, 2018, from her home and taking her to his home, they said.

The girl told police Davis “started asking weird questions” when they were in the car together. He asked her age and said she looked much older, she told officers.

Davis said he forgot some paperwork and stopped at his house, where he offered the girl water, grabbed her by the neck, pushed her against a door and raped her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in September 2018. He took her by the arms and did it again in a bedroom, the document said.

Metro Youth Sports officials said Davis passed background checks, and they suspended him after learning about the criminal charges.

“In the final analysis, Davis has wholly failed to present any evidence, let alone compelling evidence, that portrays in a positive light the nature of the offense and his character,” the appeals court ruling says. “Absent such evidence, we are unpersuaded that his sentence is inappropriate.”

mleblanc@jg.net