Criminal past nets man 17 years in federal case

A Fort Wayne man convicted of trying to kill another man in 1999 was ordered Wednesday to spend more than 17 years in federal prison in a separate case.

Edwin D. Calligan, 42, was arrested in June 2017, after federal agents and police found a handgun and ammunition at a home on Encino Drive. Jurors in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne convicted him this year of being a felon in possession of a firearm, importing a detectable amount of a synthetic cannabinoid and attempted possession with intent to distribute the drug.

A criminal complaint does not mention drugs, but an indictment filed months later says Calligan imported the substance – 5f-ADB – from Hong Kong from April to June 2017.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 210 months behind bars followed by three years supervised release.

“This type of sentence should send a message that, if you have a long violent criminal history and are still involved in criminal dealings, you will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said in a statement. “We have a strong, coordinated team of law enforcement professionals that will find, arrest and prosecute you.”

Calligan was charged in state court with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after he shot Geoffrey Ward eight times Jan. 2, 1999. He was convicted and ordered to spend 321/2 years behind bars.

It's not clear when he was released, but state sentencing laws at the time allowed inmates one day of credit for each day of good behavior – an arrangement that effectively cut prison terms in half. The laws since have been strengthened.

A witness told police he saw a man standing next to a car firing repeatedly at Ward, then 23, in the 2000 block of East Paulding Street, according to court documents. Ward reportedly told investigators Calligan also had tried to kill him two years before the shooting.

mleblanc@jg.net