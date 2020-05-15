City man confesses to credit card fraud

A Fort Wayne man admitted Thursday to obtaining credit card numbers to commit fraud.

Dmario Thomas faced 27 counts of fraud on a financial institution. He pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to four of those counts, all felonies that carry prison sentences of one to six years.

If a judge accepts a plea agreement at sentencing June 12, Thomas will be sentenced to four years with two years suspended and two years' probation. He'll likely get additional time behind bars because a 11/2-year sentence on home detention in an unrelated case will be revoked under the agreement. Thomas pleaded guilty in that case to using a vehicle to resist law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

Twenty-three other counts of fraud to a financial institution would also be dismissed under the plea agreement.

“I do fill-ups,” Thomas, 19, told police in court documents. “I use the cards wherever they work, for real, for real.”

The technique behind fill-ups is to recode a stolen credit card number and identification onto a blank gift card. A magnetic reader is used to recode the magnetic strip on the back of the card, court documents said.

Scammers advertise on social media that they offer fill-ups and meet their customers at gas stations. For $20 cash, the scammer will fill up a customer's car regardless of the amount, court documents said.

The 26 cards Thomas had on his person were not his, and the information on each card's magnetic strip differed from that on the cards' front. Thomas said he got the cards in the mail from a secretive dealer and that some cards worked and some cards didn't.

Thomas was viewed on social media posing with large stacks of between 30 and 50 credit cards. When his home at 226 W. Hollis Lane was raided, officers found 84 empty wrappers for gift cards in a trash can and another 20 empty gift card wrappers in the recycling bin, court records said.

Police also found an AK-7.62 pistol hidden in the couch and a Glock pistol hidden in a drawer.

The Fort Wayne police Gang and Violent Crimes Unit that conducted the raid found $2,190 in cash in a bedroom and more than $700 on Thomas.

Thomas was initially pulled over for a traffic stop Sept. 29 for driving a brown Chevy Impala with a fictitious plate. Because he had prior resisting and handgun charges, officers conducted a patdown and found a large stack of reprogrammed gift cards, court records said.

