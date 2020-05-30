Defendant loses appeal to overturn conviction

A Fort Wayne man serving a 16-year prison sentence for beating his girlfriend last year has lost a bid to overturn his conviction.

Mickey Davis, 36, arrived April 26, 2019, at Jaleesa Jackson's home, and they argued, according to court documents. The fight quickly intensified, with Davis first blocking her attempt to leave and then punching, kicking and choking the woman until she lost consciousness.

“There was literally blood everywhere,” Fort Wayne police Detective Brent Roddy said, according to the documents.

Jackson – who suffered two swollen eyes, a cut to her nose and split lips – told investigators about the attack at a hospital.

Jurors in October convicted Davis of criminal confinement, battery and domestic battery, and he was later sentenced to 16 years behind bars.

He appealed, arguing prosecutors acted improperly by threatening Jackson – who was on probation at the time for an earlier battery conviction – with violating probation, “which ultimately deprived Davis of his right to call witnesses pursuant to the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution.” The amendment guarantees a right to testify without fear of government retaliation.

At issue were prosecutors' concerns Jackson would at trial take back comments she had made to police about the attack. A public defender advised Jackson to tell the truth, and Jackson testified that “due to intoxication, she could not recall the events that took place the night she was attacked or talking to police or medical personnel,” court documents said.

She also said “someone had become physical with her and that Davis had caused her injuries.”

“Davis bases his argument on the Chief Deputy Public Defender's statement that she told Jackson that 'the prosecutor is threatening her with having her probation violation if what she says is different than what she said,'” a 16-page ruling from the Indiana Court of Appeals said.

“Not only is this merely the Chief Deputy Public Defender's characterization of the issue, but it also stands as an outlier to the other evidence contained in the record, which indicates that the state sought only to have Jackson testify truthfully and that she be advised of the legal consequences if she chose not to.”

The ruling – written by Chief Judge Cale Bradford and signed by Judges John Baker and Rudolph Pyle III – rejects Davis' claim of prosecutorial misconduct.

Judges also dismissed his contention that convictions for criminal confinement and battery violate the double jeopardy clause of the state constitution.

Davis is being held at the Correctional Industrial Facility near Pendleton. The earliest he can be released is April 23, 2032, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.

mleblanc@jg.net