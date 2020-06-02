Ex-felon charged with gun ownership

Trying to sell an automatic weapon on SnapChat isn't a good idea.

It's likely Luis Rodriguez-Solorio of Fort Wayne now knows that.

He is charged in federal court with possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon and possessing an unregistered machine gun.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Solorio, 22, posted a video to the popular social media site last week showing him firing “a fully automatic firearm.” A task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives saw the video a day later.

“There is a caption on the video that reads, 'Glock 21 fully automatic for sale ... no low ballers,'” charging documents allege. “I got original box, 30 clip see threw (sic) 18 clip see threw (sic) as well n 2 stock clips.”

Local police tried May 28 to stop a 2002 Volkswagen Passat driven by Rodriguez-Solorio, but he led them on a high-speed chase on the city's south side, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. He crashed the car after driving through a plastic barrier at Foster Park, the document says. Rodriguez-Solorio was arrested after trying to get back to his St. Louis Avenue apartment on foot.

At a hospital, he reportedly told a nurse that officers “were lucky that he did not have his firearm with him because his was a 'full auto,'” the complaint says.

A search of the apartment turned up only a 9 mm bullet, but the Glock – a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun modified to fire repeatedly with one squeeze of the trigger – was later found at a home on West Creighton Avenue, investigators said. Rodriguez-Solorio told police he bought the gun from “a guy on the street” for about $600, according to the complaint.

He also was charged Monday in a separate case in state court with two counts – one a felony – of resisting law enforcement.

In U.S. District Court on Monday, Rodriguez-Solorio told a magistrate he is a Mexican citizen and does not want the consulate of that country notified of the federal charges.

