Story changes in Garrett murder case

The Garrett woman charged with killing her husband first told investigators he had fallen before admitting to striking him “multiple times in the back with various objects,” according to court documents filed Monday in DeKalb Superior Court.

David Converset, 54, was found dead May 24 inside a home in the 1100 block of Franklin Street. He had “multiple rib fractures, which caused a collapsed lung and bleeding,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Michelle Converset, 47, was interviewed by an Indiana State Police detective May 26 and said her husband had fallen days before and complained of a headache, the affidavit says. In a follow-up interview, she reportedly admitted to striking him with unspecified objects after an argument in which he used a slur and compared her to his ex-wife.

“She later found Mr. Converset deceased in his bed the next morning,” Detective Jake Quick wrote in the affidavit.

Michelle Converset is charged with murder and aggravated battery. She faces up to 81 years in prison if she is convicted.

Dr. Scott Wagner conducted an autopsy in Fort Wayne, finding that David Converset's injuries were consistent with “3 hard blows to the back and side.” The cause of death was hemopneumothorax, a condition in which blood and air are in the chest cavity.

Michelle Converset told investigators she and her husband fought May 23. She kicked him in the chest, knocking him over, and pushed him, causing him to fall into a chair and “the edge of the wall,” according to charging documents.

“She told me that he was intoxicated and he passed out in his bedroom,” Quick wrote. “Approximately an hour later she returned to his bedroom where he was sleeping. She admitted to striking Mr. Converset multiple times in the back with various objects.”

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 20.

