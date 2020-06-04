Records paint scene of those arrested in city's protests

Fort Wayne police said Lucas Williams was among a group of rioters throwing objects at officers Saturday at North Clinton and Main streets.

The 19-year-old ran, but officers caught up and arrested him on misdemeanor charges related to protests downtown over the weekend. One officer recognized Williams as someone who threw unspecified items at another officer, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The account is among dozens included in court documents filed this week in Allen Superior Court. More than 100 people were arrested over three days of protests that enveloped some of the downtown area, and most – like Williams – are charged with misdemeanors such as disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusing to leave an emergency incident area.

They were held in police custody over the weekend until court hearings this week, where bond was set at $1,000 for Indiana residents and $5,000 for those from out of state. Williams posted $1,000 bond Monday, court records said.

State and local guidelines suggest that those who commit low-level offenses should be released without bail. But the rules leave the decision up to judges, particularly in cases where the accused is a flight risk or might harm themselves or others.

That was the case this weekend, said Judge Fran Gull, who oversees the local court's criminal division and ordered those arrested held without bail, pending hearings.

“There were concerns about public safety, and we had individuals that were not complying with direct orders from police,” she said.

On Friday, arrests were overwhelmingly white and male. Twenty of the 29 people were men, and nine were female. Nineteen of the total arrests were white, nine were black and one was Hispanic. The age range Friday was 18 to 48, with the overall average at 28 years old and the middle at 27.

On Saturday, demographics were spread more equally between blacks and whites, but there were significantly more men than women. Forty-nine men were arrested but only 19 women. Thirty-one of the people arrested were white, 26 were black, eight were Hispanic and three were Asian. The age range Saturday was 18 to 47 and skewed toward a younger crowd, with the overall average at 24 years old and the middle at 22.

Two juveniles were also arrested but information was not provided since they are minors.

Nine men and a woman were arrested Sunday. One person was white, eight were black and police listed one as Hispanic.

Probable cause affidavits are written by investigators and outline circumstances surrounding alleged crimes, including who was involved and what happened.

All details gathered by police are not included in the documents, but the affidavits are used to show probable cause for prosecution.

A review by The Journal Gazette of affidavits filed for those arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday found that many of the sworn statements contain the same language and few specifics about what those arrested are accused of doing. Most note, however, that protesters were told by police several times to leave the area.

Darrick Mamon, 21, is accused of being one of the “protesters engaged in tumultuous conduct by throwing rocks and bottles, and fireworks at officers and property and disrupted pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” according to an affidavit written by Shane Pulver of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

A nearly identical sentence – with the word fireworks omitted, also authored by Pulver – appears in charging documents for Rowan Tsiguloff, 22, who was arrested Friday.

“The defendant was placed into custody for being a member of these crowds and engaging in said tumultuous conduct and refusing to leave this emergency incident area and transported to lockup,” the affidavit for Mamon said. Tsiguloff's contains the same sentence.

Peregrine Waszkiewicz, 25, was “taking part in public unrest” and “ordered via loudspeaker to disperse from the area and stop causing unrest in the area of Wayne Street and Calhoun Street” Friday, an affidavit said.

About 70 of the cases have been referred to the Allen County public defender's office.

mleblanc@jg.net