Rioting suspect appears in court

Bond was set Monday at $100,000 for the Elkhart man accused of using an explosive device to injure an Indiana state trooper during a downtown protest that turned violent May 30.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, is charged with four felonies: detonating a destructive device or explosive; possession of a destructive device; battery with a deadly weapon; and battery against a public safety official. He also is charged with misdemeanor rioting and disorderly conduct.

The most serious charge – detonating a destructive device – is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Gonzalez, who is “involved in the Mexican Mafia” and was convicted of murder in California, according to court documents filed last year in a separate case in Elkhart County, appeared in Allen Superior Court on Monday for an initial hearing where the charges were read. Magistrate John Bohdan ordered him held in lieu of $25,000 bond for each of the four felony charges.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor David LeBeau said after the hearing he was not aware of the murder conviction.

Local officials have said people from outside Fort Wayne and Allen County instigated violence during protests May 29-31, and the arrest of Gonzalez appears to back up the claims. Local protests since have been peaceful.

About 100 protesters were arrested over the three days, and most are from Fort Wayne. Many are charged with low-level crimes such as resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Gonzalez – wearing a bandanna made from a shirt and khaki pants – was among protesters about 8 p.m., when he threw “a water bottle with two objects attached to the water bottle; one on the side and one on the bottom,” according to a probable cause affidavit, which says Gonzalez's tattoos are “associated with Mexican gang culture.”

The device exploded, injuring state Trooper Tyson Waldron, the affidavit says.

Charging documents do not specify what type of explosive was used, though they say “chemical burns on Trooper Waldron's pants and an explosion there are consistent with an overpressure device.”

Sgt. Brian Walker, a state police spokesman, said additional information will not be released because it is part of a pending investigation.

Gonzalez escaped police May 30, but investigators captured the attack on video. Walker said Gonzalez was arrested Saturday.

The video shared with area police agencies shows Gonzalez facing police standing on Clinton Street, investigators said.

“Gonzalez threw (the) device like a grenade toward law enforcement officers” before running east on Berry Street and being hit in the back by a “less lethal tear gas canister” fired by police, the affidavit says. State police used photos posted to Facebook of the protest to identify Gonzalez, who was arrested Saturday after Keith Wallace of the Fort Wayne Police Department saw him walking in Freimann Square.

Waldron “was off work for several days due to his injury,” the affidavit says. Walker has said the trooper is back at work.

In the earlier case from Elkhart County, Gonzalez was arrested May 26, 2019, after he reportedly showed up unannounced to his girlfriend's house. A sworn statement signed by an Elkhart police officer includes a handwritten note saying Gonzalez beat up the woman two days earlier and had been convicted of murder in California.

Circumstances of the murder were unclear, as of late Monday afternoon.

