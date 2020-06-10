City man facing 8 felony charges

The Fort Wayne man accused of several crimes including shooting at police officers Monday said former Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “and other people were out to kill him,” according to charging documents filed Tuesday.

Charles D. Allen Jr., 46, is facing eight felonies including burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon. The burglary charge is the most serious and is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Police responded to an armed robbery call Monday afternoon, and the victim told officers Allen had been in the backyard, leaning against her car, a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Allen Superior Court says. After saying Clinton was trying to kill him, Allen reportedly brandished a handgun, demanded the woman's keys, forced her into her home at gunpoint, took her cellphone and drove off in the car, court documents say.

After tracing the phone to East Suttenfield Avenue and Warsaw Street, police said they found the gray Pontiac Grand Am, but not Allen. Another person told police Allen pulled a gun on them at another location, “asked them if the money was worth it” and drove off, the affidavit alleges.

Allen, later found on foot, shot at an officer, “repeatedly striking the police cruiser and the officer returned fire,” according to the affidavit signed by Detective Larry Tague of the Fort Wayne Police Department. “(Allen) also pointed the gun at FWPD Officer Yoder as he was fleeing the scene on foot.”

A woman was grazed by a bullet, but it's not clear whether Allen or police fired the shot.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena, a police department spokeswoman, said that is being investigated.

Neither Allen nor the officers were injured.

Police arrested Allen near Creighton Avenue and Lafayette Street. He also is facing two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and three counts of pointing a firearm at another.

Allen appeared in court Tuesday, and he is being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $57,500 bond.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

mleblanc@jg.net