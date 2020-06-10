Finalists named to finish term of retiring judge

Gov. Eric Holcomb will choose from among an Allen County magistrate and two attorneys to succeed a pioneering judge.

Allen Superior Court Judge Nancy Eshcoff Boyer, the county's longest-tenured jurist and its first female judge, will retire Friday. The county Judicial Nominating Commission on Tuesday interviewed seven candidates to replace her, choosing three finalists – Magistrate Brian Cook, David Bailey and Andrew Williams.

Names of the finalists will be sent to Holcomb, who will choose the next judge. That person will serve out Boyer's term, which ends in 2022.

Finalists:

• Cook was appointed magistrate in 1999 and hears civil claims including contracts and commercial collections. He has presided over about 10,000 bench trials and earned his law degree from Ohio Northern University, according to a short biography on the court's website.

• Bailey is an attorney with Fletcher Van Gilder LLP and “assists clients in the resolution of business-related disputes, and he has extensive experience representing investors in securities litigation,” the firm's website says. He earned his law degree from Indiana University.

• Williams, selected in 2018 as a finalist to replace former Judge Stanley Levine, is a partner in the Fort Wayne office of Hunt Suedhoff Kalamaros LLP. He earned his law degree from Baylor University.

Former Gov. Evan Bayh appointed Boyer to the bench in 1991, and she was first elected the following year. She was reelected in 1998, 2004, 2010 and 2016 and handles cases in the court's civil division involving businesses, medical malpractice and personal injury.

Boyer's successor also will serve in the civil division.

Regardless of who is chosen, the next judge will shift the gender balance among Allen County judges. The selection in 2018 of Judge Jennifer DeGroote to the bench ensured the county's first ever female majority of judges.

Four of the county's nine Superior Court judges now are men.

Magistrates Lori Morgan and Jason Custer were also interviewed by the commission Tuesday, as were lawyers Andrew Teel and George Sistevaris.

“Judge Boyer's been an exceptional judge for a long time here in Allen County,” Morgan said during her interview. “She always went the extra mile to make sure her decisions were well thought-out. She's done some wonderful, wonderful things.”

