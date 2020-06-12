Auburn native to replace retiring county magistrate

Taylor Beaty is Allen Superior Court's newest magistrate.

Beaty, 30, is an attorney with law firm Beckman Lawson LLP in Fort Wayne, and she will replace retiring Magistrate Thomas Boyer in the court's civil division. She will take the bench July 1, and her appointment was announced Thursday.

“(She) knows Allen Superior Court like few other magistrates could,” Judge Craig J. Bobay, who oversees the civil division, said in a statement. “She has been a part of the court before, she knows well the job we do and is already highly regarded by the legal community.

“Taylor will make great contributions to the court, from day one and for many years to come.”

An Auburn native, Beaty earned her law degree in 2015 from Ohio Northern University, where she was editor-in-chief of the college's law review. She began her career as a clerk in the local court's civil division and has worked as a judge pro tem and magistrate pro tem.

Her areas of practice at Beckman Lawson include litigation and estate planning. Beaty will handle civil cases including landlord-tenant issues, protective orders and contract disputes.

“Being able to make positive contributions to my community means everything to me,” she said in a news release issued by the court. “This opportunity to help solve problems and resolve disputes is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to do that. I'm grateful for this chance to join the Allen Superior Court bench.”

Boyer has served as magistrate since 1999 and is married to Judge Nancy Eshcoff Boyer, who retires today.

