Man accused of role in break-in, shooting

A Fort Wayne man will appear in court Monday on charges he took part in a break-in last year in which a man was shot in the neck.

Lukas L. Schoch, also known as Lucas L. Schoch, 22, was with Carlos Avila Jr., 22 – his foster brother – July 4 when they broke into an apartment on Kimberly Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

Avila pistol-whipped and shot Javis Asher in the back of the neck – “execution style,” police said – with Schoch's .40-caliber handgun, the affidavit said.

Prosecutors first charged Avila with attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to burglary resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced in March to 25 years in prison.

Schoch is named in documents charging Avila, but Schoch was charged June 2 with assisting a criminal and residential entry and arrested Wednesday, court and jail records show. A hearing is scheduled Monday.

Avila arrived between 5 and 6:50 a.m. at Baldwin Creek Apartments, where he kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend's home, an affidavit signed by Donald Lewis of the Fort Wayne Police Department said. They argued, and Avila reportedly left after being offered a ride from the apartment by a friend of the woman.

Interviewed by police last year, Schoch said Avila asked “for his help to go do what he described as 'beat up'” Asher, the affidavit said.

“(Schoch) admitted that he brought his legally owned Smith and Wesson 40 cal. semi auto hand gun ... with him to what he stated he thought was going to be a physical fight,” Lewis wrote in the sworn statement.

Avila went back to the apartment with Schoch, and the door was kicked in again, investigators said. They reportedly went inside wearing masks and cornered Asher before Avila asked for the gun.

“(Schoch) followed Carlos into this bedroom and watched while (Avila) pistol whipped and then shot (Asher) with the gun he had just handed to him,” Lewis wrote.

The shot “nicked the edge of the spine and then continued through his upper body but somehow missed everything vital,” the affidavit said.

Assisting a criminal is a Level 5 felony punishable by up to six years in prison. Residential entry carries a penalty of up to 21/2 years behind bars.

Avila is being held at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill. His earliest release date is May 1, 2039, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

mleblanc@jg.net