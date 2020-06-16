Drug Court graduates celebrate

Twenty people graduated from the Allen County Drug Court on Monday, and 17 already have jobs.

Fourteen of the 20 have been reunited and improved relationships with their families, and five have had their cases dismissed as a reward for completing the program.

The 49th graduation was Monday afternoon at the Public Safety Academy Auditorium.

Tony Green, 58, said he had been involved with substance abuse from a young age and never expected to complete the program. One of his friends turned him in.

“I didn't know if he was doing me a favor or not,” Green said, “but it ended up being a good thing that happened.”

Green, a truck driver, said his company was flexible during his time in drug court and allowed him time to attend meetings. He now hopes to begin working and visiting new cities after he buys a truck.

“I am a new person,” Green said after receiving his diploma. “I look at life differently now.”

The local drug court was established in 1996 to help people struggling with addiction who have committed small crimes get clean. The program has seen hundreds of people admitted, and the average participant is in the program 17 months.

For Austin Miller, 28, drug court was his last hope.

“I'd sunk about as low as you could go,” he said.

Miller's addiction to drugs and alcohol left him in and out of jail. When he entered drug court, he was facing six to 10 years in prison.

Miller said he's proud to have graduated from the program and thankful for his family's support.

“I don't know how they did it, but they were there for me,” he said.

Miller plans to complete his associate degree in welding and buy a house after graduation.

Jeremy Amstutz, a case manager for the drug court since 2009, believes the program is the best solution for people with addictions.

“I've seen it work too many times,” he said. “You don't learn a lot in jail about substance abuse.”

Dr. A. Wyatt Mullinex, who gave the keynote speech at Monday's graduation, also had good things to say. “If you succeed in this program, we only provided the tools; you did the work,” he said.

Mullinex shared his own history with substance abuse and encouraged the graduates to lead effective lives.

“Remember that you want to live in such a way that people aren't talking to a stagnant pool, but a flowing stream,” Mullinex said.

“Keep recovery fresh in your mind.”