Protest charges hinging on video

Amid calls for charges to be dropped, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said Monday her office will carefully review cases against more than 100 people arrested last month during protests against racial injustice.

Richards assigned two investigators to gather and review evidence, including video from police cars and drones, before making decisions on whether to move forward with cases or dismiss charges. She expects the process to take at least 30 days.

And the focus of the review will not be solely on protesters.

“I charged my two employees with this – I said, 'I want you to look at all this video and by the time you're done, I want to know about everything,'” Richards said during a morning news conference at her office. “And if you find individual police officers that you think have acted inappropriately, I want you to mark that video for review as well.”

“This is all-encompassing.”

Investigators must sift through “thousands of hours” of evidence against protesters arrested May 29 and 30 during demonstrations downtown, Richards said.

Her office is wading through videos and photos taken during the protests in response largely to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after he was restrained by police and other concerns about questionable actions. More than 100 protesters were arrested in Fort Wayne, and most face misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusing to leave an emergency incident area.

Police say more serious crimes also were committed, however, and one man – Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, of Elkhart – is charged with four felonies after allegedly using an explosive device to injure a state trooper. He remains at the Allen County Jail.

Most who were arrested May 29 and 30 had been released as of late Monday afternoon, according to a Journal Gazette review of court records, though at least five were being held at the Allen County Jail. At least four people have pleaded guilty, and one case has been dismissed, court records show.

The prosecutor also is seeking video and photos from police and news outlets that covered the protests where some demonstrators taunted police and officers used tear gas.

“We have not received all of the information we have requested,” Richards said.

Groups including the Allen County Democratic Party have been critical of the police response to the protests and have called for Richards to drop the charges against those arrested.

Misti Meehan, chairwoman of the local Democrats, praised Richards for outlining her approach and looking closely at the evidence but repeated a call for police to reform how they respond to protests.

“I think it's helpful to educate people on the process,” she said. “We are disappointed in how the protests keep getting addressed.”

Quinton Ellis, a Fort Wayne attorney who has agreed to represent some protesters for free, said peaceful demonstrators are not criminals.

“I stand by my position that, under the known circumstances the protesters who were there peacefully, many of them young adults with little or no criminal history, should not sustain a criminal conviction for simply exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of assembly and freedom of speech,” he said in a statement. “But, to be clear, I also want on the record that throwing things at officers, damaging or destroying property, and physically resisting arrest, even if unlawful, doesn't fall into this category.”

William Lebrato, the county's chief public defender, said his office is handling at least 100 cases of protesters arrested during the recent demonstrations. He expects some cases to be dismissed after Richards reviews the evidence.

“I'm happy that she's going through and doing it on a case-by-case basis,” Lebrato said.

