Court rejects killer's appeal

Too late.

That was the message this week from the Indiana Court of Appeals to a Fort Wayne man convicted of a 1995 murder.

William Harvey Ellis Sr., 56, tried to appeal a lower court's denial of a motion to suspend the remaining portion of his 60-year sentence. Representing himself – known as pro se – he took too long to file the paperwork last year, according to a six-page decision written by appeals court Judge Rudolph R. Pyle III.

The appeal was dismissed.

“It is well-settled that pro se litigants are held to the same legal standards as licensed attorneys,” the decision says. “Thus, pro se litigants are bound to follow the established rules of procedure and must be prepared to accept the consequences of their failure to do so.”

The lower court denied Ellis' motion Aug. 5, 2019, and a notice of appeal should have been filed with the Court of Appeals by Sept. 4, 2019. It was filed three weeks later, court records said.

“We do not find any extraordinary compelling reasons to restore Ellis' forefeited right to this appeal, and we dismiss the appeal,” Pyle wrote in the decision, which is also signed by judges Melissa S. May and Terry Crone.

Ellis, then 35, was convicted in 1996 of the slaying of Ricky Burris, 36, the year before. Ellis and others beat Burris and stuffed him into the trunk of his own car, prosecutors said. Burris was taken to an abandoned beauty shop on East Pontiac Street, where Ellis shot him at least four times, execution-style, as he sat in a chair.

Robbery was the alleged motive, and Ellis was sentenced to 60 years behind bars in June 1996.

Since then, he has tried several times to reduce his sentence. Efforts include nine petitions for sentence modification, a motion to correct erroneous sentence and an attempt to be placed in community corrections rather than prison.

None was successful, and Ellis remains at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. His earliest release date is Jan. 3, 2022, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

