Murder charges filed in stabbing

A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now charged with her murder.

Prosecutors last week charged David Lee Cortez Suel, 51, with aggravated battery and domestic battery in the death of Crystal Holmes at her Baldwin Creek Apartments home. Those charges were dismissed Tuesday in Allen Superior Court, and a formal charge of murder replaces them.

Murder is punishable in Indiana by up to 65 years in prison.

Holmes, 48, was killed June 10, and police found her with “a small puncture wound” to her chest, according to charging documents. Suel told investigators Holmes had returned to the apartment after a night out with friends and was clutching her chest, a probable cause affidavit said.

Surveillance video contradicts the claim, police said.

Meth sale results in 10-year term

A Rome City man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Tommy Gibson, aka “Two-Tone,” 56, sold methamphetamine to undercover agents in 2018, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch Jr.

Gibson pleaded guilty to selling more than 50 grams of the drug and was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady in Fort Wayne to 120 months behind bars. The prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance from the Noble County Sheriff's Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.

