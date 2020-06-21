Rights weighed in protests' wake

Actions by police to quell unrest during protests last month in downtown Fort Wayne have paved the way for possible legal action against the city by demonstrators.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana already has sued the city of Indianapolis in federal court on behalf of protesters because of the response there, which included using tear gas and firing rubber bullets May 29 and 30. Those same actions were taken by law enforcement in Fort Wayne on the same days.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis alleges that police there used unreasonable force and violated protesters' rights to free speech.

Kenneth Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, said in an interview last week that many of the concerns raised in Indianapolis are applicable to the Fort Wayne demonstrations.

“We are looking into it,” Falk said Thursday, the day his organization filed the lawsuit. “We understand there are some real serious problems. From what I've heard, there's reasons to be concerned about law enforcement actions.”

He declined to say whether Fort Wayne protesters have contacted his office or whether the filing of a local lawsuit is imminent.

An 18-page complaint filed by the ACLU seeks unspecified damages for three protesters and Indy 10 Black Lives Matter, a group formed in 2014 after Michael Brown, a Black teen, was killed by Darren Wilson, a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

The ACLU wants a judge to bar the city and police from “taking any actions designed to interfere with or stop protest activities,” including using tear gas, “pepper-ball projectiles, stun grenades and rubber bullets.”

The filing details events in Indianapolis that resemble what happened in Fort Wayne during protests over the killings of people of color at the hands of police.

In both cities, protests began peacefully May 29 and 30 but turned ugly.

Indianapolis protesters walked streets near the Statehouse but were blocked by police before tear gas was used to disperse the crowd. Officers in Fort Wayne also used tear gas after they said protesters refused to move from the street near the Allen County Courthouse.

The lawsuit says Indianapolis officers lobbed tear gas canisters into the crowd without warning – a claim that has been made locally, though police and city officials have said warnings were given. Protesters in Indianapolis now are reluctant to take part in demonstrations because they are afraid police will “react with violence,” court documents allege.

A section of the lawsuit outlining injuries, such as respiratory injuries caused by tear gas, mentions Balin Brake, a Fort Wayne protester who lost an eye when a canister struck him May 30.

Brake declined to say Friday whether he has spoken to a lawyer.

“Stay tuned,” he told a reporter earlier this month when asked about filing a lawsuit.

Records showed no filings in state or federal court as of late Friday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry last week unveiled a multipronged effort aimed at furthering racial justice and public safety that includes discussions with protest leaders and an increased focus on police body cameras. In a June 1 statement – after windows were smashed and some buildings downtown were vandalized – Henry said he supported police and called for dialogue “to prevent traumatic incidents from happening in our city.”

“The Fort Wayne Police Department and partner law enforcement agencies had to make difficult decisions that they believed were necessary to maintain order and the overall safety of all residents,” Henry said. “I know concerns have been expressed about the actions of public safety personnel. I support the work that they did. The techniques that had to be used are no reflection on and not in opposition to the message that was trying to be conveyed by protesters.”

More than 100 people were arrested after protests May 29, 30 and 31 in Fort Wayne. Many face charges including rioting, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusing to leave an emergency incident area – a little-used charge allowed under a section of state law designed to protect police and firefighters while they work.

Mike McAlexander, Allen County chief deputy prosecutor, said the clearest use for the charge is when someone not authorized to do so crosses a barrier put in place by police to protect a crime scene. Officers in late May were trying to reopen often busy downtown streets that had been clogged with protesters, he said.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said during a news conference last week that her office will carefully review evidence, including video from law enforcement and media outlets, to determine how and whether cases against arrested demonstrators move forward. That process will take at least a month, she said.

McAlexander reiterated that message Friday and said prosecutors are working to balance protesters' rights with public safety.

Falk, the ACLU attorney, and Ivan Bodensteiner, emeritus professor and former dean of the Valparaiso School of Law, each said local officials' use of the charge of refusing to leave an emergency incident area appears to be unique to Allen County.

Bodensteiner, an expert on civil rights legislation and litigation who co-authored a textbook on the topic, said it's important that the law authorizing use of the charge is applied to situations – such as clearing roads – that are needed and not to stifle speech governments don't like.

“It's a heavy burden on governments to limit freedom of speech,” he said.

Paul Helmke served three terms as Fort Wayne's mayor from 1988 to 2000 and now is a professor at the Indiana University Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He teaches a legal history and public affairs class that includes discussions of protest and dissent.

The class covers American history from the Revolution to the 1960s and 1970s, and he said it's difficult to compare the current situation to any of those eras.

“What's amazing is how widespread this is,” Helmke said. “It's broader than ever before.”

He cautioned both sides – protesters and police – to avoid violence. Using as an example the 1886 Haymarket riot in Chicago that he said set back the labor movement at least a decade, Helmke said violence can cloud and disrupt important messages from both sides.

One person was killed and others were injured May 3, 1886, when police helped protect strikebreakers at a union demonstration at McCormick Reaper Works. Workers organized a gathering the next day to protest police brutality, and a bomb was thrown after most demonstrators left. Seven officers were killed and dozens wounded.

“You always have to have a strategy to your protest, and you have to have a strategy to your response to the protests,” he said.

