City man, 19, seeks bond in slaying case

A judge could decide Wednesday whether to set bond for a Fort Wayne teen who police say took part in a robbery that left another teen dead last month.

Ronnie Miles Jr., 19, is being held without bond, charged with felony murder – in which someone is killed during the commission of another felony, such as robbery – and other crimes in the May 19 shooting death of Jaden Nelson, 19.

Murder charges in Indiana typically result in defendants being held without bond when “the state proves by a preponderance of the evidence that the proof is evident or the presumption strong,” according to court documents, but Miles argues in court documents that is unfair in his case.

Miles believes “the bond is excessive and unreasonable,” a petition for bond reduction signed by defense attorneys Marcia Linsky and John D. Kitch III says.

Prosecutors have “not proven by a preponderance of the evidence that the proof is evident or the presumption strong,” they wrote.

An Allen Superior Court judge is scheduled to consider the claims in a Wednesday morning hearing.

Miles and Xavier Walker, 16, each are charged in Nelson's killing, though it's unclear who fired the fatal shot.

Charging documents for Walker say he fired at a Chevrolet Malibu that Nelson was driving. Nelson's girlfriend, who was with him when he was shot, identified Miles as the shooter, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators agree, though, that Nelson was killed over a bag of marijuana. Charging documents say Miles and Walker planned to rob Nelson before the shooting near Avondale Drive and Pettit Avenue.

After he was shot in the torso, Nelson drove to a gas station at South Calhoun Street and East Pettit Avenue and fell out of the car and onto the ground. Officers found him with a “hole in his upper middle chest slightly left of center,” court documents say, with his girlfriend trying to help him.

Nelson was taken to a hospital where he died.

Miles is charged with felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.

Walker is charged as an adult and faces the same charges. His next court hearing is Sept. 3.

