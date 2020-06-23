Michigan woman accused of leaving kids in hot van

A Michigan woman is facing two felony neglect charges after police say she left two children in a hot car in the parking lot of an Angola Walmart.

Sallie M. Wireman, 23, of Camden, Michigan, also is charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly shoplifting from the store.

The felony charges each are punishable by up to 2 1/2 years in prison if she is convicted.

Angola Police Officer Evan Howe was called to the Walmart around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and found a crowd gathered around an orange Dodge minivan, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Steuben Superior Court. They were trying to calm a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old inside, the charging document says.

Two small "rear vent windows" reportedly were open, but the vehicle was sweltering. The temperature outside was 90 degrees.

The faces of the children "were very red and their hair was sweat soaked due to the extreme heat inside the vehicle," wrote Howe, who broke a window to free the children.

Wireman emerged from the store after police asked workers to page the owner of the minivan, and she told investigators the father of the children had been in the vehicle and was supposed to be watching them, the affidavit alleges.

Surveillance video contradicts the claim and court documents say the father told police he had been in Michigan that afternoon.

Wireman paid for items including milk and gatorade inside the store, but stole "shampoo and health care items" hidden in a bag, police say.

She was ordered released after a court hearing Friday, and a pretrial conference is scheduled Aug. 17.

mleblanc@jg.net