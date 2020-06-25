Attack of woman nets guilty plea

Jalen Perry choked his girlfriend, punched her in the face and back, said he was Satan and threatened to cut off the woman's toes, police said.

Now, more than six months later, Perry, 21, faces more than a decade in prison for the Dec. 4 attack that left the woman with a black eye and injuries to her jaw that made it difficult for her to speak.

He pleaded guilty this week to several charges including domestic battery, strangulation and criminal confinement. A plea agreement calls for him to spend up to 11 years in prison.

An Allen County judge will decide the prison term at a July 16 sentencing hearing, and the agreement calls for additional charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license to be dismissed.

Perry was intoxicated when he shoved the woman to the ground at a home in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive and choked her, a probable cause affidavit said. He struck her several times, took her car keys and cellphone and stood in front of the door to stop her from leaving, the charging document says.

After going to the Economy Inn on Coliseum Boulevard West, Perry took his girlfriend's car and led police on an early-morning, high-speed chase and crashed twice before he was arrested, investigators said at the time.

A Nov. 4 trial had been scheduled before the guilty plea Monday. Criminal confinement, the most serious charge Perry faced, is punishable in Indiana by up to 12 years behind bars.

mleblanc@jg.net