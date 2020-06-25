Mother pleads to child neglect

A woman whose baby suffered injuries including skull fractures pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony neglect.

Ashley Gilbert, 23, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to neglect of a dependent as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. A second, less serious neglect charge likely will be dismissed by a judge.

The plea deal calls for her to spend two years of a four-year sentence in prison.

Gilbert took the child – its age and gender are redacted in court documents – to the hospital June 19, 2019, after the baby vomited and had a high temperature. She returned with the child 10 days later, and police were called.

A newer skull fracture near an older fracture had caused a “4.3 mm shift to the left of the brain due to new bleeding,” charging documents said.

Stories about how the child was injured included a fall from a diaper-changing stand and Gilbert walking into a door frame, a probable cause affidavit said.

Gilbert initially told police she wasn’t sure what happened the second time the child was injured, but the baby’s father and another person in the apartment reportedly said that “Ashley had hit the child’s head on a wall.”

Gilbert told police she didn’t think she was “that close to the wall” when she hit the child’s head on the door frame, court documents said. The baby had not cried when the second blow occurred, Gilbert told police, and so “she did not think anything of it.”

mleblanc@jg.net