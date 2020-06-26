Man pleads guilty but mentally ill in 2 attacks

A man who raped a woman in 2017 and kidnapped another woman at knifepoint last year in a separate case faces more than 50 years in prison.

Ronnie McKinney, 59, who had been declared in October incompetent to stand trial before a judge ruled him competent months later, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in both cases Thursday in Allen Superior Court.

Judge Fran Gull acknowledged during a hearing he “clearly suffers from some mental illness,” and McKinney appeared confused by some of the judge's questions before talking with defense attorney Gregory Ridenour.

McKinney said he “was on dope” – synthetic marijuana, or Spice, his lawyer clarified – when he took a woman from a gas station March 30, 2019.

“It was the wrong thing for me to do,” McKinney said.

Of the other attack that happened in August 2017, he said, “I raped her and beat her.”

The pleas of guilty but mentally ill mean McKinney will be sent to prison and receive treatment. He pleaded guilty to rape and battery with serious bodily injury in the 2017 case and kidnapping and battery with a deadly weapon in the 2019 case.

He faces a prison term of up to 56 years when he is sentenced next month. Indiana sentencing guidelines require those convicted to serve at least 75% of their sentences.

Police last year said McKinney abducted a woman from a gas station. He had a knife, investigators said, and took the woman – who earlier that night had served him at the store – to his home where her legs were tied.

She escaped, and police found her running down the middle of Goshen Road. Charging documents say the woman told officers McKinney was going to rape her.

Two weeks after prosecutors charged McKinney in that case, he was charged with the 2017 rape. He beat and sexually assaulted a woman after following her on a walk, according to court documents.

Bleeding was found in the woman's skull and a fracture to her right eye socket, a probable cause affidavit alleged.

Doctors examined McKinney after he was charged, and Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent ruled in October he “lacks the ability to assist counsel in his defense.” McKinney received treatment, and Zent found him competent in May after consulting reports from doctors.

Prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges of rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime in exchange for the guilty pleas.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Aug. 7.

