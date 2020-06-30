Man avoids jail in child porn case

A fired Parkview YMCA swim instructor won't serve jail time for accessing child pornography on a YMCA computer.

Isaac Lengacher, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography. Allen Superior Court Judge Wendy Davis handed Lengacher a 21/2-year suspended sentence.

Possession of child pornography, a felony, carries a possible sentence of six months to 21/2 years behind bars.

According to his Facebook page nearly a year ago, Lengacher was hired at Parkview YMCA in December 2016 and was head lifeguard and a swim instructor.

In August, when Lengacher was charged, Marty Pastura, former president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, said Lengacher was fired immediately after the images surfaced.

Lengacher was hired through the same vetting process all YMCA employees must pass, Pastura said.

On Feb. 15, 2019, two of Lengacher's Parkview colleagues reported seeing pornographic images on a company computer linked to Lengacher's Google email, court records said.

Forensic detectives from the Fort Wayne Police Department led by officer John Chambers verified the material was from Lengacher's account. City police were initially alerted through a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, court documents said.

Three files showed naked boys between 13 and 16 years old, court documents said.

