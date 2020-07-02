Gladieux denies violating rights claimed in suit

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has denied claims in a federal lawsuit that alleges he violated the rights of a 15-year-old boy pushed to the ground at the Three Rivers Festival last year.

Brad and Erin Bullerman, the boy's parents who are suing Gladieux, 56, argue the sheriff violated the teen's Fourth Amendment rights. Gladieux was charged with misdemeanor battery in the case and, in court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, claims “any and all force or touching of the individual identified as C.B. by Sheriff Gladieux, was reasonable, justified.”

The filing, a response to the lawsuit, also refers to actions taken against C.B. as de minimis – a Latin phrase used in court cases to reference things too trivial for courts to consider.

“Sheriff Gladieux has qualified immunity from suit; Sheriff Gladieux's conduct in regard to C.B. did not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known,” the response signed by attorney Michael F. DeBoni says.

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that protects government officials including police from lawsuits.

The Bullermans are seeking $300,000 for medical costs, emotional distress and other damages. The case had been filed in Allen Superior Court but was moved last month to U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

The teen fell onto a metal stake after being pushed by Gladieux, who smelled of alcohol, according to the lawsuit. Gladieux is accused of pushing C.B. to the ground after the boy asked Gladieux for a VIP pass to an area that housed portable restrooms. The sheriff allegedly said, “I'm the sheriff, move out of my way.”

A police report filed after the incident says the teen reported redness and soreness to his lower back, and the lawsuit says C.B. was tested at a hospital for damage to his kidneys.

Gladieux was charged with misdemeanor battery in September and has said he used “a sweeping motion” to move the boy's hands from the sheriff's chest before C.B. fell. Gladieux was placed in a pretrial diversion program and ordered to pay a $334 fine and complete accredited anger management and alcohol treatment courses. If he complies with all the program's terms, the battery charge will be dismissed Oct. 18.

The sheriff has apologized for his actions but says he did not commit battery.

In a statement after he was charged, Gladieux said he “failed to conduct myself in a manner fitting my office.”

The Bullermans are suing Gladieux in his individual and official capacities, and separate responses to the lawsuit were filed Wednesday to address each. Both filings deny allegations in the lawsuit, however, and ask a judge to rule in his favor.

“Sheriff Gladieux had common law privilege to use reasonable force under the circumstances,” according to a response to claims against the sheriff in his individual capacity signed by attorneys Calvert S. Miller and Rebecca S. Kleber.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

mleblanc@jg.net