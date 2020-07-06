Appeals court upholds 2019 murder conviction

Antoine Kelley Jr. is behind bars at a prison near Terre Haute, and the earliest he could be released is October 2071.

The situation likely won't soon change, after a recent Indiana Court of Appeals ruling upheld his murder conviction in the 2019 killing of a Chicago man in Fort Wayne.

Kelley, 29, had been acting nervous and paranoid for days before he shot Darius McMorris, 23, to death April 1, 2019, inside a home on South Harrison Street, charging documents said. Jurors in August rejected claims of self-defense, finding him guilty of murder and using a gun to commit the crime.

He was later sentenced to 70 years in prison.

On appeal, Kelley questioned evidence presented at trial and argued jurors should have been allowed to consider reckless homicide, a lesser charge that would have brought a shorter prison term.

Appeals Court judges cast aside both arguments in a nine-page decision affirming the conviction last week.

"It is not disputed that Kelley shot McMorris four times, at close range, and in an enclosed space," Judge Melissa S. May wrote in the decision signed by Judges Margret G. Robb and Nancy H. Vaidik. "The question presented to the jury was not whether Kelley intentionally fired his gun at McMorris, but whether Kelley did so in self-defense. Therefore, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in refusing Kelley's proposed jury instruction."

