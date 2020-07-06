Woman pleads guilty to killing her boyfriend

The Fort Wayne woman who told a judge she made a “poor decision” and asked to be freed from jail has admitted to killing her boyfriend last year.

LaKeshia James, 28, pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in Allen Superior Court, and a plea agreement calls for her to spend 45 years in prison. She had faced up to 65 years behind bars if she had been convicted at trial. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

James stabbed O'sha D.K. Booher-Ford, 26, in the chest with a kitchen knife Oct. 13 during a fight over infidelity, police said. She claimed she wanted to “knick” Booher-Ford with the knife but stabbed him instead, charging documents allege.

The murder charge was filed two days later.

In a January letter to Judge Fran Gull, James asked to be released to care for her two children.

“Your honor, I fear that further incarceration will not be in my children's best interest and will devastate their future and spirit,” the two-page handwritten note said. “The poor decision I made on October 13th changed my life so much, this situation really opened my eyes to reality and really put things into perspective for me.”

It will now be decades before she sees the outside of a prison. Indiana guidelines require those convicted to serve at least 75% of their prison terms. For James, that is nearly 34 years.

Police arrived at James' Francis Street home about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 13 and found Booher-Ford suffering from a stab wound.

James was arrested and told investigators she woke up about 8 a.m. and started to look through her boyfriend's cellphone “because there has been infidelity,” a probable cause affidavit says.

James asked Booher-Ford to leave, they argued, and James went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, police said.

“I made a horrible choice, your honor,” James' letter to the judge says.

