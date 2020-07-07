Murder verdict upheld

Antoine Kelley Jr. is behind bars at a prison near Terre Haute, and the earliest he could be released is October 2071.

The situation likely won't soon change, after a recent Indiana Court of Appeals ruling upheld his murder conviction in the 2019 killing of a Chicago man in Fort Wayne.

Kelley, 29, had been acting nervous and paranoid for days before he shot Darius McMorris, 23, to death April 1, 2019, inside a home on South Harrison Street, charging documents said. Jurors in August rejected claims of self-defense, finding him guilty of murder and using a gun to commit the crime.

He was later sentenced to 70 years in prison.

On appeal, Kelley questioned evidence presented at trial and argued jurors should have been allowed to consider reckless homicide, a lesser charge that would have brought a shorter prison term.

Appeals court judges cast aside both arguments in a nine-page decision affirming the conviction last week.

“It is not disputed that Kelley shot McMorris four times, at close range, and in an enclosed space,” Judge Melissa S. May wrote in the decision signed by Judges Margret G. Robb and Nancy H. Vaidik. “The question presented to the jury was not whether Kelley intentionally fired his gun at McMorris, but whether Kelley did so in self-defense. Therefore, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in refusing Kelley's proposed jury instruction.”

Kelley and friends McMorris, Christopher Ellis, Alfonso Rogers and Jacob Reed grew up together in Chicago. McMorris, Ellis, Rogers and Reed decided in late March 2019 to visit Kelley in Fort Wayne “to make some money,” court documents said.

But shortly after they arrived, Ellis saw “there was something wrong with (Kelley),” the filings said.

Kelley paced the floor, said police were watching him and claimed people were out to get him. Witnesses reportedly told police he was “tweaking on drugs.”

The morning he died, McMorris had agreed to go with Kelley to the grocery store but first wanted to wash his face and brush his teeth, investigators said. The trip never happened because Kelley walked to the bathroom and shot McMorris – once in the back and three times in the side.

A woman identified as “Witness 7” in a probable cause affidavit told police another witness said Kelley believed McMorris had “taken him for $300.”

“Ellis and Rogers watched as Kelley then backed out of the house with his handgun pointed at them and ran away,” the Court of Appeals decision says. “Reed left the house when Kelley began firing.”

The decision says prosecutors presented evidence that Kelley “instigated the violence and did not reasonably fear for his life.”

“Further, it stands to reason that if Kelley truly believed his friends were trying to rob him, he would have reported the shooting to police,” May wrote.

