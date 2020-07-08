41-year-old man appears in court on arson charges

A man who investigators say threatened to set a woman’s house ablaze before starting a small fire near the home is charged with arson.

Vaughn H. Ensley Jr., 41, of the 2400 block of Drexel Avenue, arrived there about 12:30 a.m. July 1, yelling that he wanted a cigarette and to come inside, the homeowner told investigators, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The homeowner stated: “Mr. Ensley had a beer sitting on the ground, and she believed he may have been drinking,” Capt. Tom Rotering of the Fort Wayne Fire Department wrote in the affidavit. “Mr. Ensley became angry and stated he would ‘set the house on fire.’ ”

The woman said Ensley walked with a gas can to the rear of the house before she saw flames coming from the area. Ensley ran away, the affidavit says, and the woman’s son also reported seeing Ensley “splashing gasoline out of a red can on the rear of the home.”

Emergency crews found cardboard and “a large yellow mop bucket” within feet of the home that were damaged by fire.

The location of the blaze is redacted in court documents filed Tuesday in Allen Superior Court, but Fort Wayne Police Department activity logs show investigators were called at 12:36 a.m. July 1 to the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue.

Ensley “made statements about having accidentally caused the fire,” the affidavit says, and reportedly told Rotering he accidentally knocked over the can and ignited the gas with a cigarette he was smoking at the time.

“Mr Ensley stated he then fled the area because he did not want to get in trouble for drinking,” Rotering wrote.

Vaughn appeared in court Tuesday and was formally charged with arson, a Level 4 felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

