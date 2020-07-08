Coliseum defends self in lawsuit

The legal sparring between rock star Neal Schon – founder of the band Journey – and Memorial Coliseum continues.

An Allen County judge in March ruled in favor of the concert venue in a lawsuit alleging Schon's wife, Michaele Schon, was injured by a security guard at a 2017 show, but the couple appealed.

In a 40-page brief filed Monday with the Indiana Court of Appeals, lawyers for the Coliseum repeat earlier claims that the venue can't be held liable for what might have happened. That comes after the Schons filed paperwork in June arguing Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay erred when he sided with the Coliseum.

They also questioned whether they should have been given more time to question witnesses, something Coliseum attorneys Michael Michmerhuizen and Kevin Fitzharris say the couple had plenty of time to do.

“As the Trial Court noted, this case had been pending for well over two years at the time summary judgment was filed and the Schons had ample time to conduct discovery,” the brief says. No hearings are scheduled in the case.

The Schons sued in August 2017, claiming Michaele was assaulted by security guard Mike Frantz while trying to photograph the band as they performed.

Michaele Schon was trying to take pictures of her husband and bandmates – something she had been allowed to do at other concerts – when “she was violently assaulted and forcibly thrown into a PA system by Frantz” at a March 31, 2017, show, according to court documents.

Frantz “seized this opportunity to commit battery and assault upon Michaele Schon, consisting of intentional, harmful, violent, forceful and offensive contact upon her person,” the lawsuit says.

Frantz and ESG Security Inc., his employer, are named as defendants. Concert promoter Live Nation was added as a defendant in 2019.

Bobay in 2018 dismissed punitive claims against the Coliseum and went further in March when he threw out the Schons' case against the venue, deciding the Coliseum is a governmental entity immune from liability under state law. He also rejected claims that the Coliseum “negligently hired ESG and Frantz.”

Claims against Frantz, ESG Security and Live Nation are pending, though Live Nation has asked a judge to throw out the case against it. A Sept. 8 status conference is scheduled.

