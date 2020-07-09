Sheriff's lawyer disputes TRF allegation

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux did not violate the rights of a 15-year-old boy who says he was shoved to the ground at last year's Three Rivers Festival, an attorney for the sheriff said Wednesday.

“The allegations ... are rejected and denied by Sheriff Gladieux,” Calvert Miller said. “Sheriff Gladieux was not intoxicated.”

The claim is central to a federal lawsuit filed by the boy's parents alleging that Gladieux violated the teen's Fourth Amendment rights by seizing him and using excessive force. Brad and Erin Bullerman say their son was pushed to the ground July 16 by Gladieux, who reportedly smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated.

Gladieux, 56, has denied the claims but agreed to complete anger management and alcohol treatment courses as part of a pretrial diversion program that will help him avoid a misdemeanor battery conviction in a separate case. He was charged with that last year, but it will be dismissed in October if he adheres to terms of the program.

Miller's comments came during a brief hearing – the first since the lawsuit was filed in May – in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. Attorneys for Gladieux and the Bullermans spoke by phone during the hearing, and Miller's denials align with court documents filed last week that reject allegations in the lawsuit.

An answer to the lawsuit filed last week says “any and all force or touching of the individual identified as C.B. by Sheriff Gladieux, was reasonable, justified.”

Gladieux is accused of pushing the boy to the ground – he reportedly fell onto a metal stake and suffered minor injuries – after being asked about a VIP pass to an area at Headwaters Park that contained portable restrooms.

“I'm the sheriff, move out of my way,” Gladieux said, according to the lawsuit.

Miller disputed that for the first time in open court Wednesday and said there are “very, very different facts” at play. The sheriff “instinctively swept” the boy's hands from his chest after C.B. touched Gladieux, Miller said.

The Bullermans are seeking at least $300,000, and Ilene Smith, their attorney, said the money is for punitive damages, hospital bills, missed work and emotional distress.

Next steps in the case are unclear, though lawyers for both sides have agreed to a mediator, and that sometimes leads to settling a lawsuit. Magistrate Judge Paul Cherry raised the prospect of settling at Wednesday's hearings, though attorneys did not commit to that.

If the case moves forward, however, it likely will progress slowly. It could be September 2021 before all evidence is gathered and shared and court filings are made, according to a timeline filed after the hearing.

