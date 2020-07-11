Teen charged in apartment shooting death

A 16-year-old boy is charged in the death of a woman at a south-side apartment complex.

Dawann L. Martin Jr. was charged Friday in Allen Superior Court with murder. Judge Andrea R. Trevino confirmed Martin was waived to adult court.

Fort Wayne police said Martin is charged in the Dec. 22 death of Dominique Taylor, 18, who was shot in a car at Villa Capri Apartments & Townhomes on South Anthony Boulevard.

Martin is the second teenage boy to be charged as an adult in Taylor's death. Senaca James, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was charged with murder in January and is scheduled to stand trial July 28. Both boys also face a sentencing enhancement of using a gun to commit the crime. If convicted, they each face up to 85 years in prison.

Martin was 15 at the time of the slaying, police said.

Officers were called about 10:40 p.m. to the apartment complex where they found Taylor in the passenger seat. Shots were fired from outside the 2014 Chevy Sonic – through the windshield, investigators said – and she was struck twice.

Taylor was involved earlier in a fight “over the return of property and finances,” according to court documents, and went to the complex with a female witness not identified in the document.

The witness said she was there to meet a friend and saw two males standing by the car. Shell casings were found at the scene.

In a Feb. 11 letter to Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, James said he fired a shot into the air before Taylor was killed. James said Martin, whom James described as a “highly known person in Fort Wayne for shooting at people,” fired the fatal shots and threatened James' life if he snitched.

“I honestly did not commit this crime,” James wrote.

jchapman@jg.net

Matthew LeBlanc and Jamie Duffy of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.