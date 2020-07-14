Appeal denied in New Year's deadly stabbing

A Huntington man who stabbed his friend to death has lost an appeal challenging his 21-year prison sentence.

Ryan Richison, 30, had been charged with murder in the New Year's Day 2018 killing of Kyle Randall, but jurors convicted him in August of voluntary manslaughter, residential entry and criminal mischief. A Huntington County judge handed down the prison term in December.

In an appeal, Richison argued the trial court abused its discretion by considering things including past misdemeanor convictions at sentencing. He also questioned the appropriateness of the sentence.

The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected both claims in an eight-page decision Monday. Indiana sentencing guidelines were correctly applied by the trial court, and past actions by Richison including using a baseball bat to break into his mother's house were rightly considered by the judge at sentencing, the decision says.

“There is nothing in the circumstances of these crimes that militates toward a lesser sentence than that imposed,” Judge L. Mark Bailey wrote. Judges Robert R. Altice and Terry A. Crone concurred.

Richison and Randall were together at a party when “the subject of race relations was raised,” according to court documents.

Richison and Randall scuffled on a porch, and Randall was stabbed in the neck, investigators say. Charging documents last year in the case did not provide specific details about the argument between Richison and Randall – both are white – but the reference to race relations was included in the appeals court decision.

Randall died “within minutes,” the appeals court documents say.

Earlier in the night, Randall calmed Richison after another guest “questioned him about his dating life” and Richison “put his fist through a wall,” investigators said.

Richison is behind bars at the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton. His earliest possible release date is July 2, 2033, Indiana Department of Correction records show.

mleblanc@jg.net