Settlement sought in Gladieux case

Lawyers on both sides of a federal lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will discuss settling the case.

Gladieux, 56, is accused of pushing down a 15-year-old boy who was volunteering last year at the Three Rivers Festival. The boy's parents say their son was shoved by the sheriff, who appeared intoxicated.

Brad and Erin Bullerman are seeking at least $300,000 in damages.

Attorneys for the Bullermans and the sheriff have asked a judge to schedule a settlement conference, according to a joint motion filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. Magistrate Judge Paul Cherry floated the idea of settling last week in a brief hearing, but lawyers at the time did not commit to that.

“Following the conference, counsel for the parties conferred via email, and all parties were agreeable to participating in a judicial settlement conference with Judge Cherry,” the two-page motion says.

Such conferences are overseen by judges, and resolutions including settlements are discussed. A date for the conference has not been scheduled, though Judge Damon Leichty issued an order Monday for Cherry to schedule the meeting.

Gladieux attorneys Calvert S. Miller, Rebecca S. Kleber and Michael F. DeBoni are listed on the document with Christopher C. Myers, who is representing the Bullermans.

Gladieux is accused of pushing the boy, identified in court documents as C.B., to the ground after being asked about a VIP pass to an area at Headwaters Park that contained portable restrooms.

“I'm the sheriff, move out of my way,” Gladieux said, according to the lawsuit, describing what the family said occurred before the boy fell onto a metal stake and suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff has disputed the events, and Miller said in court Friday there are “very, very different” facts at play.

Gladieux was charged in a separate criminal case with misdemeanor battery, but he agreed to a pretrial diversion program in which the charge will be dismissed if he adheres to terms including anger management and alcohol treatment courses.

mleblanc@jg.net