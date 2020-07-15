Judge: Teen likely beyond help given in juvenile system

A boy charged with murder in the December killing of an 18-year-old woman is like “a heat-seeking missile,” prone to anger and violent outbursts, according to court documents filed in the case.

Dawann L. Martin Jr., 16, is one of two juveniles charged with murder in the Dec. 22 shooting death of Dominique Taylor, who was killed in a car at Villa Capri Apartments & Townhomes on South Anthony Boulevard. He is charged with murder and using a gun to commit the crime, a sentencing enhancement that could add two decades to a prison term if he is convicted.

A judge's order filed in Allen Superior Court says Martin – who was 15 at the time of the slaying – is a gang member with a history of substance abuse who fired shots “through the windshield and/or window of a parked vehicle, which actions resulted in fatal injuries to the victim.”

“Dawann is likely beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile justice system,” Judge Andrea Trevino wrote in the order waiving Martin to adult court, where he appeared Tuesday for an initial hearing.

A trial date could be scheduled this month.

The order outlines past criminal history at the juvenile level including disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and “dangerous possession of a firearm.” It says “his offenses appear to be escalating both in frequency and in severity/seriousness.”

A clinical psychologist “likened Dawann's emotional reactivity to that 'of a heat-seeking missile,'” the order says.

Senaca James, 16, also is charged with murder and using a gun in the case, though he has said in a letter to Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull that Martin fired the shots. Martin threatened James' life if he snitched, the February letter says.

Officers called to the apartment complex about 10:40 p.m. found Taylor in the passenger seat of the 2014 Chevy Sonic. Taylor was involved earlier in a fight “over the return of property and finances,” according to court documents, and went to the complex with a female witness who is not identified in charging documents.

The witness told investigators she was there to meet a friend and saw two males standing by the car.

In Indiana, children as young as 12 can be charged as adults with murder.

Martin and James, whose trial is scheduled July 28, each face up to 85 years behind bars if they are convicted.

mleblanc@jg.net