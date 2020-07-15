Protesters' suit against police to be heard Oct. 15

A federal judge will hear evidence Oct. 15 in a lawsuit challenging the police response to Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is representing more than a dozen demonstrators who took part in protests in May and June, claiming the city and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux used “unreasonable force” when officers used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Lawyers for the protesters want a judge to issue an order barring police from using such tactics while the case moves forward, and an evidentiary hearing is scheduled Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. The lawsuit asks that the order later become permanent.

Judge Damon R. Leichty issued a ruling Monday that provides a schedule for interviews in the case as well as the gathering and sharing of evidence among parties to the lawsuit. Witness lists will be exchanged by July 23, before the evidentiary hearing in the fall.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit June 26 on behalf of protesters Taylor R. Crane, Kendall Dimond and Matt Carmer. Other plaintiffs including Black and Brown Liberation – a local group formed “to engage in organized activities to combat racial bias in the United States and in Allen County, including systemic racism in policing that negatively affects persons and communities of color,” court documents said – were added July 2.

More than 100 protesters including Crane were arrested following protests May 29-31, and most face misdemeanor charges including rioting, disorderly conduct and resisting police.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, attorneys fees and a judge's order that police violated protesters' constitutional rights.

