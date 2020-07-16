Pot evidence in crash case challenged

A Fort Wayne woman who police say caused a fatal crash last year is challenging a move by prosecutors to submit evidence showing she had marijuana in her system at the time.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed paperwork in Allen Superior Court to introduce laboratory reports as evidence at trial. An Aug. 15 report from the Indiana State Department of Toxicology reportedly shows Jessica M. Hakes, 32, tested positive for THC, acompound in marijuana.

Other documents include a chain of custody report and a toxicology report showing she did not have alcohol in her system.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Terrill objects in a response filed Tuesday but made public Wednesday, writing “the defendant intends to cross-examine every technician who was involved with the testing of all evidence expected to be admitted, and would request all notes of the experts whose testimony is expected.”

An Aug. 17 court hearing is scheduled in the case.

Hakes drove her Honda HRV into the path of a motorcycle driven by Robin Pugh on July 1, 2019, on Lafayette Street, charging documents allege. She said she didn't see the motorcycle, according to a probable cause affidavit, and is charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance or its metabolite in her system; reckless homicide; and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

Three children were in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

The most serious charge – causing death when operating a motor vehicle – is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

