Man, 21, sentenced to 8 years in attack

A man who said he was Satan and threatened to cut off his girlfriend's toes last year was ordered Thursday to spend eight years in prison.

Jalen Perry, 21, pleaded guilty in June to several charges in the Dec. 4 attack that left the woman with a black eye and injuries to her jaw that made it difficult for her to speak. Investigators said Perry choked her and punched her in the face and back.

He pleaded guilty to criminal confinement, domestic battery, strangulation, theft and resisting law enforcement. A plea agreement called for him to spend up to 11 years behind bars, but Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull ordered him Thursday morning to spend eight years of a 10-year sentence in prison for the confinement charge.

Perry was sentenced to two years on each of the other charges. Those sentences will be served at the same time as the confinement charge, for a total of eight years.

He also was ordered to pay the woman nearly $14,000.

Additional charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license were dismissed.

Perry was intoxicated when he shoved the woman to the ground at a home in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive and choked her, a probable cause affidavit said. He struck her several times, took her car keys and cellphone and stood in front of the door to stop her from leaving, the charging document said.

After going to the Economy Inn on Coliseum Boulevard West, Perry took his girlfriend's car and led police on an early-morning, high-speed chase and crashed twice before he was arrested, investigators said at the time.

In a letter to the judge this week, Perry's mother wrote that her son for years has battled mental illness made worse by drugs and alcohol. Ovenya Perry – Jalen Perry's “only advocate,” she wrote – argued he needs doctors, not prison. “I wish to see my son out of this jail and to be in the proper place for treatment,” the letter says. “Jalen desperately needs to be hospitalized. He will not be safe around prisoners with this type of mental illness.

“He cannot control his mental disorder without the proper professionals.”

mleblanc@jg.net