22 years given for abusing children

A Huntington woman who admitted abusing children including a 4-year-old girl and sending sexually explicit photos of the child to her then-boyfriend and “to other men across the country” has been ordered to spend 22 years in prison.

Alissa S. Thomas, 40, pleaded guilty Monday in Huntington Circuit Court to promotion of child sexual trafficking, child molesting and possession of child pornography. Judge Davin G. Smith sentenced her to serve 22 years of a 26-year sentence behind bars.

Police began investigating in November, after the Indiana Department of Child Services received a report that said Thomas “was taking sexual photographs” of the 4-year-old. Photos of the girl were found on several cellphones seized from Thomas' apartment, investigators said.

“Alissa said she had 'a ton' of pictures and doesn't really know how many pictures are on her phone,” Det. Eric Fluck of the Huntington City Police Department wrote in charging documents.

The phones also contained messages between Thomas and Jeremy Helvie that included discussions about sex acts with the child and at least one other victim, according to court documents.

Helvie, 40, told police he and Thomas engaged in sexual activity while the child was in bed with them.

He pleaded guilty in April to child molesting and child exploitation and was given a 14-year prison term. Helvie is being held at the New Castle Correctional Facility, and Indiana Department of Correction records show his earliest release date is June 11, 2030.

In an interview with police, Thomas reportedly admitted touching the girl, taking photos and sending the pictures to Helvie and other men.

“During the interview, Alissa advised that she does not know why she would send pictures ... to sexually gratify random men online,” Fluck wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Additional charges of child molesting, child exploitation and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor were dismissed in Thomas' case as part of a plea agreement.

