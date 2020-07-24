Gladieux disputes excess force claims

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux denies claims in a federal lawsuit that his deputies used “unreasonable force” during Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

He instead blames demonstrators in court documents filed Thursday for causing disruptions that led to officers using tactics such as firing tear gas to disperse crowds in late May and June. Protesters turned violent, people were hurt, property was damaged and “community safety” was threatened, the documents say.

“(Gladieux) admits that no member of the Allen County Sheriff's Department has indicated that any mistake occurred,” attorney J. Spencer Feighner wrote for his client. “By way of further response, the Defendant asserts that any use of force was made in response to unlawful conduct from protesters. The Defendant expressly denies that any member of the Allen County Sheriff's Department used unreasonable force or tactics against any peaceful protest.”

The comments are included in a 66-page response to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of more than a dozen protesters. The lawsuit challenges police actions and asks a judge to bar officers from using tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray in similar situations.

Gladieux is the first to respond to protesters' claims. The city has not yet answered the allegations, but Judge Damon R. Leichty has set a July 30 deadline for a response.

An Oct. 15 evidentiary hearing is scheduled in a portion of the case that seeks to bar police from using the tactics on demonstrators as the case moves forward. A separate portion asks a judge to make the ban permanent.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit June 26 on behalf of protesters Taylor R. Crane, Kendall Dimond and Matt Carmer. Other plaintiffs including Black and Brown Liberation – a group formed “to engage in organized activities to combat racial bias in the United States and in Allen County, including systemic racism in policing that negatively affects persons and communities of color,” court documents said – were added July 2.

More than 100 protesters including Crane were arrested following protests May 29 to 31, and most face misdemeanor charges including rioting, disorderly conduct and resisting police.

Crane claims in court documents he was among demonstrators May 29 who were gassed but “were not doing anything unlawful.” Other protesters say they were shot by rubber bullets and knocked unconscious.

Much of Gladieux's response are denials of those claims.

“Any use of force by any member of the Allen County Sheriff's Department was utilized in response to unlawful and/or violent conduct by protesters,” the document says. “Those actions by protesters caused property damage and injuries to persons present during the course of certain protests. The policies, practices and procedures of the Allen County Sheriff's Department were not the cause or moving force behind any alleged constitutional deprivation alleged by the Plaintiffs.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, attorneys fees and a judge's order that police violated protesters' constitutional rights.

