City wins fight over who gets fire tax money

The Indiana Supreme Court has let stand a lower court ruling favoring the city in a long-running dispute over tax money.

The Indiana Court of Appeals in February upheld a ruling from Allen Superior Court that said the city is entitled to future tax revenues from areas the city annexed decades ago that had been served by the Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District.

Lawyers for the fire district asked the high court to take up the issue in May, but Supreme Court justices on Thursday denied transfer, leaving the appeals court decision in place.

At issue are 15 areas the city annexed beginning in 1987 that were served by the fire district. City fire crews began serving those areas – the last was annexed in 2006 – but former Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz continued to direct tax dollars to the district.

“The city has provided nearly all of the fire protection services to the annexed areas but until now has received none of the tax revenues for those services,” city spokesman John Perlich said in an email.

The city sued in 2016, touching off a legal battle that wound through trial and appeals courts.

Appeals court judges decided the city was entitled to future tax revenues from annexed areas, citing a portion of state law that says, “when a municipality annexes areas that are part of a fire protection district, and then provides fire services in the annexed areas, the fire protection district ceases to exist in those areas.”

“We conclude that upon annexation and provision of the fire protection services to the Annexed Territories, the city was entitled to receive the assessed tax revenue associated with the Annexed Territories,” Judge Patricia A. Riley wrote for judges Cale Bradford and Nancy Vaidik in a 25-page decision.

The city is not in line for an immediate payday, however, because the ruling prevents it from seeking “past tax levies that have already been allocated and distributed.”

Perlich has said Fort Wayne lost more than $600,000 each year after the areas were annexed.

“The ruling as it stands – that the city is entitled to the funds going forward – is what the city wanted,” he said Friday. “We're pleased with the outcome.”

The fire district sought a ruling from the state Supreme Court, asking in court documents whether the lower court decision “set a significant and unwarranted precedent that courts may ascertain legislative intent by reading statutes in isolation even if this leads to unintended absurd results.” Its petition to the high court also cites a question raised by Vaidik about whether the dispute should have been handled by the Indiana Tax Court.

