Murder count filed in west-side fatal attack

A Bluffton man accused in a brutal beating outside a Fort Wayne Walmart in March is charged with murder.

DeMarcus Walker, 44, was beaten March 7 with a baseball bat outside the Apple Glen Walmart on the city's west side, police said, and he died about a month later from his injuries.

Levi Arnold, 22, was charged with four felonies including attempted murder in the attack, and prosecutors on Friday added murder to the list.

That comes a week after the Allen County coroner's office ruled the death a homicide, finding Walker – who was awaiting the birth of his third child, according to an obituary – died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Murder is punishable in Indiana by up to 65 years in prison. Arnold also is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.

Arnold, who is white, was driving in the store's parking lot and wearing a ski mask when he swerved toward Walker, who is Black, striking him, according to charging documents. Arnold then got out of the car and beat Walker with the bat, investigators said. Walker's family has said the attack was racially motivated.

Witnesses told police the beating stopped when a bystander with a gun told Arnold to stop. Officers then tried to stop Arnold, who appeared in court Friday, as he drove onto West Jefferson Boulevard, but he eluded police and was later arrested at his home in Bluffton.

Another court hearing is scheduled Aug. 14, but there are questions about whether Arnold can understand the case against him.

His lawyer, Gregory Ridenour, filed paperwork in April asking that experts be appointed to examine Arnold to determine “whether the defendant can understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of the defendant's defense.”

Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns signed off on the request, and court records show psychologist David Lombard has filed a report. The contents of the report are sealed, and a decision on whether Arnold is competent to stand trial has not be made.

