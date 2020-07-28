Anthem-Parkview talks going down to the wire

Negotiations between Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Parkview Health are going down to the wire.

The current contract will expire at midnight. If there is no agreement, thousands of people now covered by Anthem would need to find other doctors or pay a higher out-of-network price for Parkview-affiliated care.

At 3:30 p.m., an Anthem statement said the company was continuing to communicate with Parkview.

"We were in communication with Parkview officials last night and again this morning, and we remain focused on finalizing an agreement before the current contract expires," the statement said.

"This contract negotiation is about making healthcare more affordable for Anthem’s consumers in northeast Indiana," adding federal statistics show Indiana residents spend 4.4% more of their annual income on health care than the average American.

"That is why Anthem approached Parkview officials 10 months ago to begin conversations about a new contract that provides greater affordability."

Parkview officials referred to an earlier statement that it was "still actively engaged in discussions" and "negotiations could continue up until tonight’s contract deadline."

"As caregivers, we understand the impact this situation could have on our valued patients and will provide an update as soon as we are able," the statement said.

The agreement affects employees of many Fort Wayne area employers, including Purdue University Fort Wayne.

