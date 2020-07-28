Governor appoints city lawyer Allen judge

Andrew Williams received a phone call Monday morning confirming what he had hoped for weeks: He will be Allen County's newest judge.

Gov. Eric Holcomb placed the call about 9 a.m., announcing later in a news release that Williams, 46, will succeed Allen Superior Court Judge Nancy Eshcoff Boyer, a pioneering jurist who retired in June after nearly 30 years on the bench.

Williams, a partner at Fort Wayne firm Hunt Suedhoff Kalamaros, will serve out Boyer's term, which ends in 2022.

“I'm still waiting for it to sink in,” he said.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held in the next two weeks.

Williams grew up in Marion and moved to Fort Wayne after earning his law degree in 2001 from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He first earned a bachelor's degree from Ball State University in Muncie.

At Hunt Suedhoff Kalamaros, Williams handles civil cases including insurance litigation, civil rights, estate planning and commercial law. He will preside over such cases as part of the court's Civil Division, which includes three other judges.

“Andrew Williams is a great addition to the Allen Superior Court Civil Division,” Judge Craig Bobay, who oversees the division, said in an email. “Andrew is a well-respected civil litigator, who has the temperament, common sense, and wisdom that are essential to the task. Civil Division Judges David Avery, Jennifer DeGroote, and I look forward to Andrew joining our team.”

Williams was chosen for the bench from among three finalists – attorney David Bailey and Magistrate Brian Cook were the others – chosen by the county Judicial Nominating Commission last month. It was the second time in as many years Williams was chosen as a finalist to succeed a retiring judge.

The commission chose him in 2018 as a finalist to replace Judge Stanley Levine.

“It's something I thought about from when I made the decision to go to law school,” Williams said, referring to becoming a judge.

Boyer, appointed by former Gov. Evan Bayh in 1991, was the county's first female judge and retired as the longest-tenured judge.

Williams, who said Boyer was the first judge he met when he moved to Fort Wayne, knows he has big shoes to fill.

“There's a tremendous amount of responsibility that comes along with being a judge,” he said. “They're making decisions that are going to impact real people. That's very important for any judge to recognize.”

