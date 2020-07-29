Man charged with robbery, running naked

Frank Gray only wanted breakfast.

Instead, the retired Journal Gazette columnist became the victim of a robbery.

Gray said he visits Arby's downtown once or twice a week for coffee and biscuits and gravy. That's where he was about 7 a.m. July 7, when police say Joshua Cannon, 22, reached through the former journalist's open car window, threatened to strike Gray and took $21 that had been sitting on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

“He just appears out of nowhere at the side of my car,” Gray said Tuesday, comparing the attack to a strike from a rattlesnake. “This hand comes roaring through my window, and he grabs me by my forearm. He cocked his arm back (as if to prepare a punch), and he just kept screaming.”

“Give me your money or I'm going to beat your ass,” Cannon said, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

Gray had used the drive-thru and was sitting in his car in the parking lot because the fast-food restaurant's dining room is closed because of COVID-19.

Fortunately for him, a witness saw what happened and called police. The witness watched Cannon run north from the parking lot and gave chase but lost sight of him near Wayne Street, police said.

“Moments later (Cannon) was observed running naked near the intersection of Ewing and Fulton (streets),” the affidavit says.

Cannon, who is charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor public nudity, told investigators he was robbed in the Arby's parking lot by “a number of unknown assailants who made him take off his clothing,” charging documents say. The robbers came from inside the restaurant, he reportedly said.

“Due to COVID-19 the inside dining room of Arby's is closed; all exterior doors are locked,” the affidavit says. “The only way to purchase food is through the drive-thru, therefore, the unknown assailants could not have exited Arby's.”

Cannon denied committing the crime but admitted it after he was arrested, police said.

A trial date could be scheduled at a court hearing today.

“All I can think is, I'm glad he didn't have a gun,” Gray said.

