Gladieux settlement talk coming

Attorneys handling a federal lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will discuss settling the case next month.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne claims Gladieux violated the rights of a 15-year-old boy pushed to the ground last year at the Three Rivers Festival. The sheriff has denied the claims by the boy's parents, Erin and Brad Bullerman.

Lawyers on both sides of the case sought a settlement conference earlier this month, and Magistrate Judge Paul R. Cherry issued an order Tuesday scheduling an Aug. 26 meeting. Cherry ordered attorneys for Gladieux and the Bullermans to file “confidential settlement memorandums” two days before the conference in which resolving the case will be discussed.

County approved for OVWI Court

The Indiana Supreme Court has given approval to a first-of-its-kind Allen County court to handle drunken- and drugged-driving cases.

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Court will be housed in Allen Circuit Court, and high court justices last week signed off on a six-month provisional certificate of approval. That likely will be renewed at the end of the provisional period.

OVWI Court is the first problem-solving court in Indiana dedicated to those types of cases.

It's not clear when the first cases will be heard, but Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts said Wednesday that prosecutors and defense attorneys are discussing cases to be assigned to the court.

