Affidavit: Drug, alcohol in fatal crash

A Grabill woman had marijuana in her system and was drinking before an April crash that killed a passenger in her vehicle, court documents say.

Alexes A. Kaley, 22, drove a Ford van off the road April 18 and crashed into a tree near the intersection of Maysville and Stellhorn roads, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court. Johnluke Dartanyan B. Callebaut, 25, was pinned inside the vehicle, and investigators said he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Police who reconstructed the accident said the van was traveling almost 76 miles per hour seconds before it crashed into the tree about 12:30 a.m. The speed limit in the area is 40 miles per hour.

“(Kaley) exceeding the speed limit by 35 mph was reckless and was one of the causes of the accident that resulted in the death of Johnluke Callebaut,” the affidavit says.

Kaley's blood alcohol content was 0.193% – more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% – at the time, and she admitted smoking marijuana hours before the crash, police said.

Kaley is charged with causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide. Causing death, the most serious charge, is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

A court hearing was Wednesday.

The affidavit says Kaley told officers she started drinking whiskey and rum – “straight and not mixing with anything” – about 3 p.m. April 17 and stopped about 11 p.m. She also used marijuana April 17 but was unsure of when, the charging document says.

A blood sample taken at Parkview Regional Medical Center an hour after the crash reportedly revealed alcohol and THC, an ingredient in marijuana.

